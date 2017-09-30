Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascena Retail Group, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Ascena Retail Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $470.38 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

