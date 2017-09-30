Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Stake Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Rent-A-Center worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,983,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,072,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11,161.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) opened at 11.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Rent-A-Center Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm’s market cap is $611.90 million.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $667.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. Rent-A-Center had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

