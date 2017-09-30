Renew Holdings Plc’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 586 ($7.88) price objective on the stock.

Renew Holdings Plc (RNWH) opened at 410.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 256.62 million. Renew Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 355.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 490.00.

