Renew Holdings Plc’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 586 ($7.88) price objective on the stock.
Renew Holdings Plc (RNWH) opened at 410.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 256.62 million. Renew Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 355.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 490.00.
Renew Holdings Plc Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.