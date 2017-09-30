RELX PLC (RELX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RELX PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of RELX PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) opened at 22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RELX PLC by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RELX PLC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RELX PLC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 102,324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RELX PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in RELX PLC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

