Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 386,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,081,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,766,000 after buying an additional 146,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Position Boosted by FIL Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs-position-boosted-by-fil-ltd.html.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at 76.17 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $88.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.45). Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.