Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Regal Entertainment Group worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE RGC) opened at 16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. Regal Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $24.79.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.15 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Entertainment Group will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Regal Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Regal Entertainment Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark Co. lowered their price target on Regal Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

In other Regal Entertainment Group news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,355.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ownby bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,204.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 242,500 shares of company stock valued at $641,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

