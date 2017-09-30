Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Reduced by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,407,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,959,694,000 after buying an additional 18,551,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,355,000 after buying an additional 989,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,603,000 after buying an additional 514,800 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,551,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $58,030,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $90,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,386.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,651 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company (NYSE RTN) opened at 186.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.58. Raytheon Company has a 52 week low of $132.89 and a 52 week high of $186.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.87 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

