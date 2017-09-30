Raytheon Company (RTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr cut shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Raytheon from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

Get Raytheon Company alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) traded up 1.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,513 shares. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $186.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/raytheon-company-rtn-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $90,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,072.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock worth $930,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,278,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,597,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,219,097,000 after acquiring an additional 527,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,585,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,348,000 after acquiring an additional 313,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,491,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $684,945,000 after acquiring an additional 302,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,527,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.