Rand Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Rand Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,363,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,230,000 after acquiring an additional 651,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,597,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,723,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,562,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock worth $48,551,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE LLY) opened at 85.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

