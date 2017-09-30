Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quorum Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Quorum Health Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Quorum Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,971,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Quorum Health Corporation by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health Corporation by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quorum Health Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quorum Health Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE QHC) traded up 5.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 165,451 shares. Quorum Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock’s market capitalization is $156.94 million.

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.24. Quorum Health Corporation had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $530.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quorum Health Corporation will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

