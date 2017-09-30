Quidel Corporation (QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $506,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,109.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ QDEL) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 941,941 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.47 billion. Quidel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Quidel Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Quidel Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Corporation will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 1,194.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Corporation in the first quarter worth $263,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Corporation in the first quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Quidel Corporation from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Quidel Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

