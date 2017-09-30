Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,924,000 after buying an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after buying an additional 32,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $17,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/quantbot-technologies-lp-grows-position-in-mks-instruments-inc-mksi.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ MKSI) opened at 94.45 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.86 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $935,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.