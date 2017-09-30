Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 132.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 414.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) opened at 96.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

