QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $299,085,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 589.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 5,054,642 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,562,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,369,000 after buying an additional 1,544,792 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 73.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,152,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,788,000 after buying an additional 1,337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,432,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $189,570,000 after buying an additional 1,252,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.96.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,914 shares of company stock worth $1,581,095. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

