Quad Graphics (QUAD) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quad Graphics earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0135447892225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Quad Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Quad Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Quad Graphics (QUAD) opened at 22.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.38. Quad Graphics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $963.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Quad Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad Graphics will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

In related news, Director Douglas P. Buth bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $48,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

