Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Quad Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Quad Graphics (QUAD) opened at 22.61 on Thursday. Quad Graphics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $963.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.85 million. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.92%. Quad Graphics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quad Graphics will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quad Graphics news, Director Douglas P. Buth purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,748,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,860,000 after acquiring an additional 821,439 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 1,035.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 558.5% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 280,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 237,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

