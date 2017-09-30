QS Investors LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J.M. Smucker Company (The) worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,209,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,446,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $131.00 price target on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.M. Smucker Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, insider Richard K. Smucker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.40 per share, with a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 652,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,738,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Oatey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 1,041,754 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. J.M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.62.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

