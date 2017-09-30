QS Investors LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 108.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE STWD) remained flat at $21.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,147 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 58.25% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $247,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,180.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $150,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

