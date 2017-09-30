Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Qorvo worth $88,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,264.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,737,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,038,000 after buying an additional 8,477,705 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $492,639,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 329,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,118,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,876,000 after buying an additional 275,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/qorvo-inc-qrvo-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) opened at 70.68 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.00 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $165,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,282.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $234,035.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,919 shares of company stock worth $6,186,623. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.