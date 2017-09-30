QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Paychex comprises approximately 1.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2,782.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,717,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,043,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,089,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,205,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,708,000 after purchasing an additional 309,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 610,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,237,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,742,000 after purchasing an additional 813,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.25 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $409,707.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,389.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,497 shares of company stock worth $6,200,889 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ PAYX) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 2,265,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

