QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $425,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks accounts for about 1.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at $12,881,320.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE JNPR) traded up 0.43% on Friday, hitting $27.83. 2,129,172 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

