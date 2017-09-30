QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $378,000 Holdings in RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP)

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 65.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the second quarter worth $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the second quarter worth $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other RSP Permian news, CEO Steven D. Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,523.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Mutrie sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $391,707.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,017.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,560 shares of company stock worth $7,898,543. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) traded up 0.23% on Friday, reaching $34.59. 2,130,929 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.15. RSP Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RSP Permian, Inc. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSPP. Scotiabank set a $43.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $52.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

