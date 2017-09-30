Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Basic Energy Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (BAS)

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Basic Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ FY2017 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) opened at 19.30 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The firm’s market cap is $476.02 million.

In related news, Director Samuel E. Langford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $141,975.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $509,990 and have sold 11,157 shares valued at $192,325. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

