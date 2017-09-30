Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) opened at 4.65 on Thursday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The firm’s market cap is $266.59 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,559,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 409,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

