Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pulse Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2517332054871 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) traded down 3.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,133 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $266.76 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Maky Zanganeh acquired 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $208,493.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 277,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $6,420,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,965,834.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,758,058 shares of company stock valued at $43,689,882. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

