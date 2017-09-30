Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 14,100 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) opened at 76.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.00. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $101.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $529,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $205,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 140,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,045,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $937,251. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 14,100 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/public-sector-pension-investment-board-sells-14100-shares-of-alaska-air-group-inc-alk.html.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.