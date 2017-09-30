Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $1.33 Million Stake in Hess Corporation (HES)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Hess Corporation were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 142.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Corporation alerts:

In related news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 3,873 shares of Hess Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $168,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of Hess Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,599 shares of company stock valued at $873,466 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Hess Corporation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hess Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial Corporation downgraded shares of Hess Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE HES) opened at 46.89 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $65.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.74 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hess Corporation had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post ($4.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.18%.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/public-sector-pension-investment-board-has-1-33-million-stake-in-hess-corporation-hes.html.

Hess Corporation Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.