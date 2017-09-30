PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PTC Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9929130907201 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded up 14.60% on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,980 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $826.49 million.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.84% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 206.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post ($2.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

