Prudential Public Limited (PUK) vs. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Critical Contrast

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE: PUK) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Public Limited and Lincoln National Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public Limited $104.66 billion 0.59 $6.57 billion N/A N/A Lincoln National Corporation $13.86 billion 1.17 $2.17 billion $6.52 11.27

Prudential Public Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln National Corporation.

Dividends

Prudential Public Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lincoln National Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lincoln National Corporation pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Public Limited has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lincoln National Corporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Public Limited has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln National Corporation has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Prudential Public Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lincoln National Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lincoln National Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public Limited and Lincoln National Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public Limited N/A N/A N/A Lincoln National Corporation 10.85% 10.99% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential Public Limited and Lincoln National Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public Limited 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lincoln National Corporation 0 5 4 0 2.44

Lincoln National Corporation has a consensus target price of $73.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Lincoln National Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln National Corporation is more favorable than Prudential Public Limited.

Summary

Lincoln National Corporation beats Prudential Public Limited on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Public Limited Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes. Its insurance operations include Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom. Its asset management operations include Eastspring Investments, M&G and Prudential Capital.

Lincoln National Corporation Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products. These products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance, linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

