Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Anthony Nightingale purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,788 ($24.05) per share, for a total transaction of £357,600 ($480,903.71).

Prudential plc (LON PRU) opened at 1786.50 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,290.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,889.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,808.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,756.65. The company’s market cap is GBX 45.99 billion.

Get Prudential plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Anthony Nightingale Acquires 20,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/prudential-plc-pru-insider-anthony-nightingale-acquires-20000-shares.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,000 ($26.90) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.63) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,931 ($25.97) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,084 ($28.03) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group AG set a GBX 2,000 ($26.90) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,954.50 ($26.28).

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.