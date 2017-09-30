Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 33,600 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (RM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Regional Management Corp. worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management Corp. by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Regional Management Corp. by 115.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RM shares. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Regional Management Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Regional Management Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (RM) opened at 24.21 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $282.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Regional Management Corp. had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Corp. Profile

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

