Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Belmond Ltd. (BEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Belmond worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Belmond by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Belmond by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Belmond by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Belmond by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Belmond by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

BEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Belmond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belmond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Belmond in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Belmond Ltd. (BEL) opened at 13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Belmond Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. Belmond had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts expect that Belmond Ltd. will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

