Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at BTIG Research

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena Corporation PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) traded down 4.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 645,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $69.53.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative net margin of 527.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7951.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.39) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $368,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $2,226,027. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 95,458.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,073 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Prothena Corporation PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

