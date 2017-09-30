ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113,376.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 368,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $69.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) opened at 48.60 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

