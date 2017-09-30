ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, President Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 112,162 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $5,301,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,344 shares in the company, valued at $21,807,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 30,004 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,333,077.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,871.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,463 shares of company stock valued at $48,308,385 over the last 90 days.

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ INFO) opened at 44.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.88. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

