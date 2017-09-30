ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Tuesday. 175,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s market cap is $116.91 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,596,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. Utilizing its RNA repair technologies, the Company is developing a pipeline in severe genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA).

