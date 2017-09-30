Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News headlines about Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Progenics Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.6531136095327 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) traded up 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 710,448 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $517.18 million.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

