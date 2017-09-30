Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,289 Shares of First American Corporation (The) (FAF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Corporation (The) were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First American Corporation (The) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First American Corporation (The) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First American Corporation (The) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in First American Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Corporation (NYSE:FAF) opened at 49.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.72. First American Corporation has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $49.99.

First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. First American Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Corporation will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from First American Corporation (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First American Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 7,000 shares of First American Corporation (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $338,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised First American Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

First American Corporation (The) Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

