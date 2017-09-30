Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 83.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III bought 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.90 per share, with a total value of $701,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,157.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) opened at 49.70 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 193.80%.

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

