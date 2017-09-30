Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,679,000 after purchasing an additional 145,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,216,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,000,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,727,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 256,384 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/procter-gamble-company-the-pg-shares-sold-by-centurylink-investment-management-co.html.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. 6,634,464 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $94.67. Procter & Gamble Company (The) also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 258% compared to the average daily volume of 2,266 put options.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $587,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,723.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.