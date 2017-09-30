Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble Company (The) makes up 3.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 79.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 11.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.44 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,634,464 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Company (The) also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,101 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 258% compared to the typical volume of 2,266 put options.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suranjan Magesvaran sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $956,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $587,399.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,723.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

