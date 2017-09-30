Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Hays Advisory LLC

Hays Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,679,000 after buying an additional 145,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,106,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,216,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,000,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,426,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,727,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 256,384 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.44 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. 6,634,464 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. Procter & Gamble Company (The) also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical volume of 2,266 put options.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $558,038.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

