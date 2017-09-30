Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,451 Shares of General Communication, Inc. (GNCMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of General Communication worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in General Communication by 3.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in General Communication during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in General Communication by 13.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Communication by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in General Communication by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Communication news, SVP William C. Behnke sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $695,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ GNCMA) opened at 40.79 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. General Communication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Communication Profile

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

