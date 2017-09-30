Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,532 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of AdvanSix worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 69.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 395.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter.

AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) opened at 39.75 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

AdvanSix (NASDAQ:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $361.44 million for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 40.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

