Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gibraltar Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.6180701352754 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) opened at 31.15 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

