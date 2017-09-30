Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stock Price

News stories about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6797209691274 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ BDGE) traded down 2.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 41,070 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $657.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s operations include its real estate investment trust subsidiary, Bridgehampton Community, Inc (BCI), a financial title insurance subsidiary, Bridge Abstract LLC (Bridge Abstract), and an investment services subsidiary, Bridge Financial Services LLC (Bridge Financial Services).

