PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) PT Raised to $132.00 at Nomura

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Nomura from $129.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 134.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.04 and a 52 week high of $135.73. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.93.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

