PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,936 Shares of Masco Corporation (MAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco Corporation were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter worth $895,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 51.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,658,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,057 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell & Orkin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 26.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) opened at 39.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Masco Corporation had a return on equity of 20,509.09% and a net margin of 7.09%. Masco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Masco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $84,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $87,707.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,770.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock valued at $916,799. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

