PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 37,347 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) opened at 29.21 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

