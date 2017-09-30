Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Plexus Corp. worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus Corp. alerts:

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ PLXS) opened at 56.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.95 million. Plexus Corp. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus Corp. from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, insider Oliver K. Mihm sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $69,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $432,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,872. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/plexus-corp-plxs-holdings-raised-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Plexus Corp. Profile

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.